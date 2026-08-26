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Austin Slater News: Opts out of MiLB deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 26, 2026 at 10:11pm

Slater became a free agent after opting out of his minor-league contract with the Rays on Tuesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Slater was slashing .305/.407/.453 in 35 games with Triple-A Durham, but since a promotion to the majors wasn't imminent, he'll seek a gig elsewhere. The 33-year-old outfielder has slashed .231/.311/.277 across 28 contests between three different big-league teams this season.

Austin Slater
 Free Agent
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