Austin Slater headshot

Austin Slater News: Reaches deal with Marlins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Slater agreed to a one-year, major-league contract with the Marlins on Tuesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Slater parted ways with the Tigers over the weekend after posting an .856 OPS in 15 spring training games. The 33-year-old will provide the Marlins with some veteran outfield depth in the wake of Kyle Stowers' (hamstring) and Esteury Ruiz's (oblique) injuries. Slater has excelled against left-handed pitching throughout his nine-year, MLB career, so he'll likely step into a short-side platoon role.

Austin Slater
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Slater See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Slater See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Contact Rate
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Contact Rate
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
165 days ago
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
173 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
185 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
185 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, September 18
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, September 18
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
187 days ago