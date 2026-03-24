Austin Slater News: Reaches deal with Marlins
Slater agreed to a one-year, major-league contract with the Marlins on Tuesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Slater parted ways with the Tigers over the weekend after posting an .856 OPS in 15 spring training games. The 33-year-old will provide the Marlins with some veteran outfield depth in the wake of Kyle Stowers' (hamstring) and Esteury Ruiz's (oblique) injuries. Slater has excelled against left-handed pitching throughout his nine-year, MLB career, so he'll likely step into a short-side platoon role.
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