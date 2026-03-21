Austin Slater News: Released by Detroit
The Tigers granted Slater his release Saturday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
As a non-roster invitee, Slater had the right to request his release if he wasn't added to the roster by Saturday. His chances of being included on the Opening Day squad seemed slim despite him posting an .856 OPS in 36 Grapefruit League plate appearances, so he will now explore his options in the open market.
Austin Slater
Free Agent
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