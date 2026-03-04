Austin Vernon Injury: Shut down with elbow soreness

The Rays have shut Vernon down from throwing due to right elbow soreness, per MLB.com.

Vernon, who's a non-roster invitee with Tampa Bay, hasn't pitching in spring training and is likely be sidelined for "some time," according to manager Kevin Cash. The 27-year-old right-hander was likely to open the new season in the minor leagues before getting injured, and he posted a 3.72 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 19.1 innings for Triple-A Durham a year ago.