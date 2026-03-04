Austin Vernon headshot

Austin Vernon Injury: Shut down with elbow soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

The Rays have shut Vernon down from throwing due to right elbow soreness, per MLB.com.

Vernon, who's a non-roster invitee with Tampa Bay, hasn't pitching in spring training and is likely be sidelined for "some time," according to manager Kevin Cash. The 27-year-old right-hander was likely to open the new season in the minor leagues before getting injured, and he posted a 3.72 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 19.1 innings for Triple-A Durham a year ago.

Austin Vernon
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Vernon See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Vernon See More
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings
MLB
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings
Author Image
James Anderson
February 21, 2023