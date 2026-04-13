Austin Voth News: Back with Blue Jays

Voth agreed to a minor-league contract with Toronto on Monday.

Voth has had a busy first month or so of the 2026 campaign, as he was released by the White Sox in late March, and then signed to a minor-league deal by Toronto. He was promoted to the majors for one appearance April 5, but was designated for assignment one day later, and elected free agency Thursday after clearing waivers. Voth will now return to the Blue Jays on a minor-league deal and figures to serve as pitching depth at Triple-A Buffalo.