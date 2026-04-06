Austin Voth News: Dropped from 40-man roster

The Blue Jays designated Voth for assignment Monday.

Just one day after being called up from Triple-A Buffalo, Voth will surrender his spot on Toronto's 40-man roster. The right-hander will be replaced by lefty Josh Fleming, whose contract was selected from Buffalo in a corresponding move. Fleming will provide the Blue Jays with a fresh arm capable of covering multiple frames out of the bullpen after Voth yielded one earned run on three hits and one walk across 2.2 innings during his Toronto debut in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the White Sox.