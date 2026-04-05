Austin Voth News: Getting chance with Blue Jays
Toronto selected Voth's contract from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday.
After Voth was released by the White Sox on March 20, the Blue Jays scooped him up on a minor-league contract. In one start with Buffalo this season, the right-hander tossed three innings, allowing two earned runs on two hits and no walks while striking out two batters. Voth has worked both as a starter and a reliever during his time in the majors, but given that Toronto stated that he'd be available to pitch Sunday, it appears he's slated for a bullpen role.
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