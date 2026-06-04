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Austin Voth News: Nets minors deal from Twins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

The Twins signed Voth to a minor-league contract Thursday, Theodore Tollefson of Zone Coverage reports.

Voth had opted for free agency earlier this week after being removed from the Blue Jays' 40-man roster. He had to settle for a minor-league contract, but Voth has a good chance to eventually get a chance in the majors as part of an underwhelming Twins relief corps.

Austin Voth
Minnesota Twins
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