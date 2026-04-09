Austin Voth News: Opts for free agency

Voth cleared waivers Thursday and elected free agency, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

After being DFA'd by the Blue Jays on Monday to make room for Josh Fleming, Voth will now explore his options in the open market. The 33-year-old allowed one earned run in 2.2 innings during his lone appearance with the Jays and posted a 3.69 ERA over 61 innings during his most recent full season in the majors in 2024, so he should be able to secure at least a minor-league deal.