Austin Voth News: Reaches free agency

Voth elected free agency Monday.

Voth will hit the open market for the third time in 2026. The White Sox first released him coming out of spring training, and Voth has now elected free agency on two occasions after the Blue Jays designated him for assignment. Voth's latest stint with Toronto lasted just three days, with the Blue Jays dropping him from their 40-man roster after he was lit up for five runs on five hits and four walks over 3.1 innings in a bulk-relief role last Friday in Baltimore. The 33-year-old could once again find his way back to Toronto on a minor-league deal if he doesn't fetch a more appealing offer in free agency.