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Austin Voth News: Released by CWS

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

The White Sox released Voth on Friday.

Voth spent the 2025 campaign in Japan before signing an NRI deal with the White Sox in February with hopes of making the big-league bullpen. He made one appearance in spring training, allowing two runs (one earned) over two innings of relief.

Austin Voth
 Free Agent
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