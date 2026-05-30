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Austin Voth News: Removed from 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Toronto designated Voth for assignment Saturday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Voth was brought up to the big-league roster Wednesday and gave up five runs on five hits and four walks over 3.1 innings in bulk relief Friday. He's subsequently lost his place on the the 40-man roster in favor of Hayden Juenger, who had his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday in a corresponding transaction.

Austin Voth
Toronto Blue Jays
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