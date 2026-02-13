Austin Voth headshot

Austin Voth News: Signs NRI deal with ChiSox

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Voth signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Friday and received an invitation to spring training, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Voth will return to the United States to audition for the White Sox after spending 2025 in Japan, where he posted a 3.88 ERA and 1.28 WHIP over 130 innings. The 33-year-old righty owns a 4.70 ERA in his seven-year MLB career, but he could still capture a spot in Chicago's Opening Day bullpen with a strong spring.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Voth See More
