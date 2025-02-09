Austin Voth News: Signs overseas

Voth signed with the Lotte Marines of Nippon Professional Baseball on Sunday, Yakyu Cosmopolitan reports.

Voth was non-tendered by the Mariners in November. The 32-year-old righty had been working as a reliever the past two seasons in MLB, but he'll likely stretch back out in Japan. He had a 3.69 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and a 61:18 K:BB in 61 innings over 68 appearances in 2024.