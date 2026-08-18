Austin Warren News: Back from IL
The Mets reinstated Warren (forearm) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.
The right-hander has been sidelined nearly six weeks due to a forearm strain, and he's now ready to rejoin the active roster after an eight-outing rehab assignment. Warren has a 4.63 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 37:18 K:BB across 35 innings (26 appearances) for the Mets this year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Warren See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Warren See More