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Austin Warren News: Back from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

The Mets reinstated Warren (forearm) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

The right-hander has been sidelined nearly six weeks due to a forearm strain, and he's now ready to rejoin the active roster after an eight-outing rehab assignment. Warren has a 4.63 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 37:18 K:BB across 35 innings (26 appearances) for the Mets this year.

Austin Warren
New York Mets
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