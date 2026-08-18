Austin Warren News: Back from IL

The Mets reinstated Warren (forearm) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

The right-hander has been sidelined nearly six weeks due to a forearm strain, and he's now ready to rejoin the active roster after an eight-outing rehab assignment. Warren has a 4.63 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 37:18 K:BB across 35 innings (26 appearances) for the Mets this year.