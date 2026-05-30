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Austin Warren News: Collects first win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Warren (1-1) picked up the win Friday against the Marlins, striking out one in a perfect 10th inning.

The 30-year-old right-hander needed only seven pitches (six strikes) to strand the phantom runner before becoming the pitcher of record when MJ Melendez walked it off in the bottom of the 10th. Warren has been used in a low-leverage role this season -- he has zero saves or holds in 13 appearances -- but he's been effective, producing a 1.47 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 20:8 K:BB in 18.1 innings.

Austin Warren
New York Mets
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