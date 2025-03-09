Fantasy Baseball
Austin Warren News: Cut from big-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

The Mets optioned Warren to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday.

Warren spent the 2024 season in the Giants organization, seeing most of his action at the Triple-A level while giving up two earned runs on nine hits and five walks over his 10.2 innings in the big leagues. After being claimed off waivers by the Mets in January, Warren is once again part a 40-man roster, but he'll still profile as an organizational depth arm and may not be in line for an extended run in the majors in 2025 unless New York's reliever corps is hit hard by injuries.

