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Austin Warren News: Opening Monday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 1, 2026 at 6:33am

Warren will serve as the Mets' opening pitcher for Monday's game versus the Mariners, Andrew Tredinnick of The Bergen Record reports.

Warren will draw the first start of his major-league career, although he will likely be limited to just an inning or two before the Mets turn the game over to the bullpen. Southpaw Sean Manaea is likely to handle a bulk-relief role in the series opener in Seattle.

Austin Warren
New York Mets
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