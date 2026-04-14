Austin Warren News: Recalled from Syracuse
The Mets recalled Warren from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday.
With Joey Gerber (finger) headed to the injured list, Warren will join the big-league roster to fill the open spot in New York's bullpen. The 30-year-old righty allowed just one earned run over 9.1 innings with the Mets last season but finished with a 5.16 ERA and 1.42 WHIP over 52.1 frames in Triple-A. He's off to a much better start this year (1.23 ERA through 7.1 IP) but will still likely be limited to middle relief while in the majors.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Warren See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Warren See More