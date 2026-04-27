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Austin Warren News: Sent back down

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

The Mets optioned Warren to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday.

Warren was the 27th man during Sunday's doubleheader against the Rockies and tossed two scoreless frames in the first contest. He's fared well during his brief time with the big club this season, yielding only one run with a 5:0 K:BB in 3.2 innings, but Warren will report back to Syracuse and wait for another opportunity in the majors.

Austin Warren
New York Mets
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