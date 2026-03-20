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Austin Warren News: Sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

The Mets optioned Warren to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Warren made four appearances in the Grapefruit League, allowing one run on three hits with a 2:2 K:BB over four innings. The right-hander gave up just one run across 9.1 frames with the Mets last year and could join the big club as bullpen depth at some point this season.

Austin Warren
New York Mets
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