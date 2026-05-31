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Austin Warren News: Set for start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Warren will operate as the Mets' opener on the mound Monday versus the Mariners, Andrew Tredinnick of The Bergen Record reports.

Warren will draw the first start of his major-league career, although he will likely be limited to just one inning on the mound. Southpaw Sean Manaea is a likely candidate to follow him in the bulk relief role against Seattle.

Austin Warren
New York Mets
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