Austin Wells News: Absent from lineup
Wells isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners.
Wells went 2-for-3 with a run scored on Opening Day but has gone 0-for-10 at the plate since then. He'll get a day off to reset; meanwhile, J.C. Escarra will start at catcher and bat seventh.
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