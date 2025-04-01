Austin Wells News: Batting sixth again Tuesday
Wells will start at catcher and bat sixth in Tuesday's contest against the Diamondbacks.
After hitting leadoff on Opening Day, Wells has now batted sixth in three straight games, including two straight against right-handed pitching. Paul Goldschmidt is again serving as the Yankees' leadoff man. The development dings Wells' fantasy outlook a bit, as he had appeared in line to be the team's regular leadoff hitter versus righties.
