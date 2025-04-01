Fantasy Baseball
Austin Wells headshot

Austin Wells News: Batting sixth again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Wells will start at catcher and bat sixth in Tuesday's contest against the Diamondbacks.

After hitting leadoff on Opening Day, Wells has now batted sixth in three straight games, including two straight against right-handed pitching. Paul Goldschmidt is again serving as the Yankees' leadoff man. The development dings Wells' fantasy outlook a bit, as he had appeared in line to be the team's regular leadoff hitter versus righties.

Austin Wells
New York Yankees
