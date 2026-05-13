Austin Wells News: Getting breather Wednesday
Wells is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in Baltimore.
Wells started at catcher in the first two contests of the series, so he'll get some rest in Wednesday's matinee. J.C. Escarra will do the catching for Max Fried in the rubber match.
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