Austin Wells News: Getting night off versus lefty
Wells is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays.
Wells will be joined on the bench by fellow left-handed batters Trent Grisham, Spencer Jones and Ryan McMahon while southpaw Patrick Corbin toes the rubber for the Blue Jays in the series opener. J.C. Escarra will replace Wells behind the dish.
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