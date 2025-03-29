Fantasy Baseball
Austin Wells

Austin Wells News: Goes deep again Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Wells went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 20-9 romp over the Brewers.

With a left-hander starting on the mound for Milwaukee, Wells batted sixth in the lineup rather than occupying the leadoff spot as he did on Opening Day. However, that didn't affect his performance at the plate, as the third-year catcher went deep in the first inning for one of four Yankees long balls in the frame and one of a franchise-record nine hit by the team overall in the win. After an eye-opening six-homer performance during Grapefruit League play, Wells has continued to impress at the start of the regular season, going deep in each of his first two contests.

