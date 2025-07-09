Austin Wells News: Homer streak at three games

Wells went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Tuesday's 10-3 win over the Mariners.

The 25-year-old catcher Casey Legumina deep in the sixth inning to help break the game open. Wells has gone yard in three straight games as he heats up after a 15-game homer drought, and on the season he's slashing .221/.284/.459 with 14 homers, three steals, 29 runs and 50 RBI over 74 contests.