Austin Wells News: Homers again Tuesday
Wells went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.
Wells launched a solo homer off Jalen Beeks in the seventh inning for his third long ball of the season and second in his last three games. After a rough start in which the catcher hit just .164 with two RBI over his first 21 contests, he has begun to find his rhythm, reaching base seven times over his last 12 plate appearances. Wells is now batting .200 on the year, but has drawn 16 walks to just 15 strikeouts across 87 plate appearances.
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