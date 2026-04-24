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Austin Wells News: Idle Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Wells isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Astros.

Wells will take a seat on the bench to begin Friday's contest after going just 1-for-12 with two walks and an RBI over his last four games. J.C. Escarra will pick up a start behind the dish as a result and bat seventh.

Austin Wells
New York Yankees
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