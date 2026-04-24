Austin Wells News: Idle Friday
Wells isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Astros.
Wells will take a seat on the bench to begin Friday's contest after going just 1-for-12 with two walks and an RBI over his last four games. J.C. Escarra will pick up a start behind the dish as a result and bat seventh.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Wells See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target6 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target13 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target20 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target27 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 2530 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Wells See More