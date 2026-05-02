Austin Wells News: Idle Saturday
Wells isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Baltimore.
Wells will grab a seat on the bench Saturday after going 1-for-4 with a run scored during a win in Friday's series opener. J.C. Escarra will fill in at catcher and bat seventh.
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