Austin Wells headshot

Austin Wells News: Idle Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Wells isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Baltimore.

Wells will grab a seat on the bench Saturday after going 1-for-4 with a run scored during a win in Friday's series opener. J.C. Escarra will fill in at catcher and bat seventh.

Austin Wells
New York Yankees
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