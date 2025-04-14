Austin Wells News: Knocks third homer

Wells went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's win against Kansas City.

Wells was the fourth and final Yankee to knock a solo shot off Seth Lugo in Monday's victory. After homering in his first two appearances of 2025, Wells was stuck in a 7-for-38 (.184) skid heading into Monday. He's now slashing .208/.278/.479 with six extra-base hits and seven RBI through 54 plate appearances.