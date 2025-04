Wells went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 4-0 win over Tampa Rays.

Wells put the finishing touches on Sunday's victory, taking Garrett Cleavinger deep in the top of the ninth inning for New York's final run of the game. The catcher is now batting .197 with four home runs, 10 RBI and seven runs scored over 61 at-bats in 19 games this season.