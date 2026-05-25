Austin Wells News: Not in Monday's lineup
Wells is not in the lineup for Monday's contest in Kansas City.
Wells started at catcher the last two games against the Rays, so he'll get a breather during Monday's afternoon contest. J.C. Escarra will be behind the dish and bat eighth for the Yankees.
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