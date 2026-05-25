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Austin Wells News: Not in Monday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Wells is not in the lineup for Monday's contest in Kansas City.

Wells started at catcher the last two games against the Rays, so he'll get a breather during Monday's afternoon contest. J.C. Escarra will be behind the dish and bat eighth for the Yankees.

Austin Wells
New York Yankees
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