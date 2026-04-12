Austin Wells News: Not starting Sunday
Wells is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
It's likely just a maintenance day for Wells, who went 1-for-11 with a solo homer while starting the previous three contests. J.C. Escarra will do the catching Sunday for righty Cam Schlittler.
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