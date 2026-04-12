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Austin Wells News: Not starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Wells is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

It's likely just a maintenance day for Wells, who went 1-for-11 with a solo homer while starting the previous three contests. J.C. Escarra will do the catching Sunday for righty Cam Schlittler.

Austin Wells
New York Yankees
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