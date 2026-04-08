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Austin Wells News: Out of Yankees' lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Wells is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Athletics.

It's a routine day of rest after Wells had started at catcher in each of the previous five tilts. J.C. Escarra will handle catching duties Wednesday in Wells' stead.

Austin Wells
New York Yankees
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