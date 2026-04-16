Austin Wells News: Out of Yankees' lineup
Wells is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels.
Wells was at catcher for each of the first three games of the series, so he'll get a breather in Thursday's finale. J.C. Escarra will be behind the plate and bat ninth for the Yankees.
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