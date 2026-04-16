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Austin Wells News: Out of Yankees' lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Wells is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels.

Wells was at catcher for each of the first three games of the series, so he'll get a breather in Thursday's finale. J.C. Escarra will be behind the plate and bat ninth for the Yankees.

Austin Wells
New York Yankees
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