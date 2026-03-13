Austin Wells News: Propels DR to win in WBC
Wells went 1-for-1 with a three-run home run in Team Dominican Republic's 10-0, seven-inning victory over Korea in the quarterfinal of the World Baseball Classic on Friday.
Wells entered the game as a defensive replacement at catcher in the top of the seventh inning. Team Dominican Republic led 7-0 going into the bottom of that frame, and Wells ended the contest via the mercy rule with his three-run blast to make the score 10-0. The long ball was the second of the tournament for Wells, who is slated to be the Yankees' primary catcher this season.
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