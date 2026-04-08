Austin Wells News: Receiving night off
Wells is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Athletics.
Wells will receive a routine day of rest after he had started at catcher in each of the previous five tilts. J.C. Escarra will handle catching duties Wednesday in Wells' stead.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Wells See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 2514 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 2514 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings19 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Wells See More