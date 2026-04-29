Austin Wells News: Receiving rest Wednesday
Wells is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.
Wells will be getting a routine day off Wednesday while the Yankees wrap up their series in Texas with a matinee game. J.C. Escarra will fill in for Wells behind the dish and will bat seventh.
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