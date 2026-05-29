Austin Wells News: Resting up Friday
Wells isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Athletics.
Wells will take a seat Friday after going 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts during Wednesday's series finale in Kansas City. J.C. Escarra will work behind the dish and bat eighth while Wells rests.
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