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Austin Wells News: Resting up Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Wells isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Athletics.

Wells will take a seat Friday after going 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts during Wednesday's series finale in Kansas City. J.C. Escarra will work behind the dish and bat eighth while Wells rests.

Austin Wells
New York Yankees
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