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Austin Wells News: Resting up Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Wells is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Wells will receive a breather after he started behind the plate in the first two games of the series. J.C. Escarra will handle catching duties for the Yankees in the finale in Milwaukee.

Austin Wells
New York Yankees
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