Austin Wells News: Resting up Sunday
Wells is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.
Wells will receive a breather after he started behind the plate in the first two games of the series. J.C. Escarra will handle catching duties for the Yankees in the finale in Milwaukee.
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