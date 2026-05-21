Austin Wells News: Resting up Thursday
Wells isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays.
Wells will begin Thursday's game in the dugout after striking out in four of the five at-bats he's had in this series. J.C. Escarra will handle catching duties and bat ninth.
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