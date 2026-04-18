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Austin Wells News: Sitting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Wells isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals.

Wells owns just a .284 OPS through 18 plate appearances against lefties this season, so he'll move to the bench Saturday with Noah Cameron on the mound for Kansas City. J.C. Escarra will fill in behind the plate and bat ninth.

Austin Wells
New York Yankees
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