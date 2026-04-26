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Austin Wells News: Slugs long ball Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Wells went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and two walks against Houston in Saturday's 8-3 victory.

Wells swatted a solo homer in the seventh inning to break a 2-2 tie and added a run-scoring single in the ninth. This was arguably the catcher's best offensive game this season -- it was the first time he's reached base four times through 22 contests, and the long ball was his first since Opening Day. It's been a rough start to the campaign for Wells, as he's carrying a .635 OPS with two homers and four RBI across 80 plate appearances. However, Wells has propped up his contributions by posting a 15:14 BB:K, leading him to an acceptable .338 OBP.

Austin Wells
New York Yankees
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