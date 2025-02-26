Fantasy Baseball
Austin Wells headshot

Austin Wells News: Starting Wednesday's exhibition

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2025 at 5:52am

Wells is in the lineup for Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, starting at catcher and batting fifth, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

The Yankees had previously disclosed a plan to keep Wells out of spring games until March 1, but the catcher will end up making his Grapefruit League debut a bit earlier than expected. In his age-24 campaign, Well slashed .229/.322/.395 with 13 homers and 55 RBI across 414 regular-season plate appearances, and he should shoulder even more of the workload behind the plate in 2025, if healthy.

Austin Wells
New York Yankees
