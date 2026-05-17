Austin Wells News: Taking seat Sunday
Wells is not in the Yankees' starting lineup Sunday versus the Mets.
Wells will begin on the bench after starting each of the first two games of the series and going 1-for-8 with five strikeouts. J.C. Escarra is getting a start behind the plate for the Yankees on Sunday.
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