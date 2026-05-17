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Austin Wells News: Taking seat Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Wells is not in the Yankees' starting lineup Sunday versus the Mets.

Wells will begin on the bench after starting each of the first two games of the series and going 1-for-8 with five strikeouts. J.C. Escarra is getting a start behind the plate for the Yankees on Sunday.

Austin Wells
New York Yankees
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