Austin Wells headshot

Austin Wells News: Taking seat Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Wells is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Guardians.

After starting each of the last four games at catcher, Wells will get a well-earned break during Thursday's matinee. J.C. Escarra will be behind the plate and bat eighth for the Yankees.

Austin Wells
New York Yankees
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