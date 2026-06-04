Austin Wells News: Taking seat Thursday
Wells is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Guardians.
After starting each of the last four games at catcher, Wells will get a well-earned break during Thursday's matinee. J.C. Escarra will be behind the plate and bat eighth for the Yankees.
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