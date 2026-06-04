Austin Wynns headshot

Austin Wynns News: Added to roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Atlanta selected Wynns' contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

Atlanta acquired Wynns via trade from the Angels on Wednesday and will now add him to the active roster. Wynns will share catching duties with Sandy Leon while Drake Baldwin (oblique) recuperates.

Austin Wynns
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Wynns See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Wynns See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
56 days ago
Collette Calls: My 2026 AL Tout Wars Review
MLB
Collette Calls: My 2026 AL Tout Wars Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
78 days ago
MLB's Biggest Bargains and Overpriced Athletes in 2026
MLB
MLB's Biggest Bargains and Overpriced Athletes in 2026
Author Image
Christopher Boan
84 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
93 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
177 days ago