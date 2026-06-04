Austin Wynns News: Added to roster
Atlanta selected Wynns' contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.
Atlanta acquired Wynns via trade from the Angels on Wednesday and will now add him to the active roster. Wynns will share catching duties with Sandy Leon while Drake Baldwin (oblique) recuperates.
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