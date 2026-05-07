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Austin Wynns News: Cleared from 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

The Athletics designated Wynns for assignment Thursday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Shea Langeliers is back from paternity leave, and the A's have elected to keep new acquisition Jonah Heim around as his backup instead of Wynns. The 35-year-old Wynns is just 3-for-39 at the plate this season.

Austin Wynns
Sacramento Athletics
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